Police Work In Wairoa Continues Following Brawl, More Arrests Expected

Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki

Police have arrested 10 gang members in relation to the public brawl in Wairoa last weekend.

About 3pm on Saturday 27 July, Police were called to an altercation between teenagers became increasingly violent after adults, including members and associates of the Mongrel Mob, became involved.

At least two people were moderately injured after receiving stab wounds and two people were struck by a vehicle.

Police initiated an operation to identify those involved in the incident and proactively ensure the community felt safe and supported in the wake of the unnecessary display of violence.

As part of ongoing investigation work by Eastern District Police, eight other people with gang membership or close association have also been arrested for unrelated matters.

“We are pleased with the progress of the investigation and how quickly we have responded to hold people accountable for what happened last weekend,” Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki.

“More Police activity is planned, and we anticipate more arrests.

“We would like to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated in our community, and locals deserve to be able to go about their business without fear of gang members causing harm to the wider community.”

Additional staff will continue to be deployed to the Wairoa area and will be highly visible in the community to ensure people feel safe.

Police still want to hear from anyone who can assist the enquiries.

If you witnessed the disorder or have any information about what occurred, please contact Police via 105 and quote the file number 240727/7731.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

