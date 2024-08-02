Your Voice Matters. Have Your Say On Two Important Bylaws – Friday 2 August 2024

Horowhenua District Council is seeking community feedback on two significant draft bylaws, the Proposed Public Places Bylaw 2024 and the Proposed Land Transport Bylaw 2024.

These bylaws are designed to ensure the safety, health, and enjoyment of our community spaces. Your input is crucial to help shape these regulations.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson emphasises the importance of these bylaws, "These proposed bylaws are essential tools for ensuring the smooth operation of our public and transport spaces. They are designed to protect public safety, manage infrastructure efficiently, and create a cohesive community environment. We rely on your feedback to fine-tune these regulations and ensure they meet the needs of our community.”

"Getting involved is easy and your feedback is important to us. You can learn all about the proposed bylaws by visiting our online engagement platform at letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz. There, you can read the full details of the proposed bylaws, make an online submission, answer our quick polls, or share your ideas," Davidson adds.

Hard copies of the proposed bylaws and submission forms are also available at Council facilities, including the Civic Building, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, and Shannon Library. You can also request copies by calling our Customer Service Centre at (06) 366 0999.

Submissions close at 5pm on Friday 30 August 2024.

Proposed Public Places Bylaw 2024

This bylaw is all about keeping our public spaces safe and welcoming. Key updates include:

No Smoking or Vaping – provisions may be added to prohibit smoking and vaping in certain public areas.

Clearer enforcement rules – clarification that Enforcement Officers can request cessation of activities or removal of items if necessary.

Permit Changes – Council may amend or revoke permits with a written notice.

Election Signage – more details on permitted election signage.

Fireworks and fires – new rules for using fireworks and fires in public areas.

Beach and Vehicle Rules – management of vehicles on beaches.

Fees and Charges – clearer information on fees for permit applications.

Proposed Land Transport Bylaw 2024

This bylaw covers parking, traffic, and the use of our transportation network (excluding state highways). Important changes include:

Shared Pathways – new provisions for shared pathways.

Parking updates – transition to pay-by-plate parking machines and clarification on motorcycle parking.

Berm parking – Prohibition on parking vehicles on berms.

Roadside Grazing and Fence Encroachments – significant changes and new prohibitions.

Parking Areas – updates to restricted and prohibited parking areas, new P120 parking zones, and modifications to mobility parks and loading zones.

Both bylaws are developed under the Local Government Act 2002 and the Land Transport Act 1998, ensuring they address specific community issues appropriately. They aim to safeguard public health, prevent nuisance, and maintain infrastructure.

For more information visit, letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz

