Surf Life Saving Northern Region To Celebrate Best Of The Season At Annual Awards Of Excellence

After a year of challenges on the beaches and in the funding environment, there is much to celebrate in the Surf Life Saving arena. The best of which will be showcased at the 2023-24 Toyota Financial Services Awards of Excellence on Saturday 17 August.

The annual awards evening will see lifeguards transplanted from their usual coastal habitats to the Auckland War Memorial Museum in Auckland, putting the spotlight on a year of heroics and recognising member achievements at the highest level.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region General Manager Zac Franich says the night is a much-awaited opportunity to showcase the tremendous work of clubs and individuals, celebrate the achievements of the year, and honour the exceptional contributions of the surf lifesaving community.

“The Toyota Financial Services Awards of Excellence are an important reminder of the importance of Surf Life Saving to the country and the great debt we all owe to our lifeguards. We have so much to be celebrating this year, including our first full sports season since Covid-19, and whilst one night isn’t enough to celebrate all our lifeguards have achieved, we are all thrilled at the opportunity to take a moment to recognise greatness before setting our sights on the year ahead,” he says.

“Once again lifeguards put in a colossal amount of work this season to make sure the public were safe and well educated on our coastlines, putting in more than 58,000 volunteer hours, equating to almost 34 hours average for each active member – nearly a full working week for some. These individuals were also called upon to partake in the 70 after-hours Search and Rescue operations this season.

Alongside the above, there are countless members facilitating lifeguard training, coaching and running the clubs that keep the operations ticking. The night will be a great opportunity to let them know how grateful we are.”

Across the seasons, Northern Region lifeguards saved a total of 283 lives with an additional 486 assisted to safety. 22,242 preventative actions were taken, allowing 173,236 beachgoers to return safely home. Guards attended to 97 major first-aids and 705 minor first-aids, with 91 searches.

Journalist and television presenter Mike McRoberts is the MC for the awards night and will announce the recipients for major regional awards including Lifeguard of the Year, Club of the Year, Rescue of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

In the sporting arena, the Supreme Sport Award, Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, and Team of the Year awards will recognise sporting achievements at the very highest level.

Tribute will also be made to individuals with a long-standing commitment to the movement through Service, Distinguished Service Awards and Life Memberships awards.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region is the largest of the Surf Life Saving regions in New Zealand, covering Auckland to the Far North, and as far south as Raglan. This season, 18 clubs within the region patrolled across 25 beach locations.

The finalists are:

Rescue of the Year

Bethells Beach

Kariaotahi & Sunset Beach

Waipū Cove

Lifeguard of the Year

Kyran Gillespie, Baylys Beach

Guy Hornblow, Kariaotahi

Cory Harvey, Raglan

U19 Lifeguard of the Year

Charlotte Harvey, Bethells Beach

Bella McCormick, Omaha

Olivia Moroney-Pearson, Raglan

Rookie of the Year

Finn Jordan, Ōrewa

Theo Hall, United North Piha

Taylor Manning, Waipū Cove

Volunteer of the Year

Sam Walters, Mairangi Bay

David Galuszka, Raglan

Victoria Mulrennan, United North Piha

Duty Officer of the Year

Tara Coe, Kariaotahi

Jono Reshef, Mairangi Bay

Patrol Support of the Year

Brianna Maddox, Bethells

Vicki Cunningham, Ōrewa

Anna Barrett, Waipū Cove

Instructor of the Year

Cory Harvey, Raglan

Natalie Wilson, United North Piha

Kath Manning, Waipū Cove

Examiner of the Year

Jackie Grant, Mairangi Bay

Faron Turner, Ōrewa

Natalie Wilson, United North Piha

Outstanding Contribution to Jr Surf

Damien Strickett, Bethells Beach

Travis Browne, Raglan

Fiona Gower, Sunset Beach

Outstanding Contribution to Powercraft

Dylan Thorpe, Bethells

Hayden Campbell, Ōrewa

Natalie Wilson, United North Piha

Sport Awards:

Sports Team of the Year

Piha Piranhas, Piha

Abi Chapman & Taylor Edwards, Sunset Beach

Open Sportsman of the Year

Fergus Eadie, Mairangi Bay

Louis Clark, Mairangi Bay

James Scott, Ōrewa

Coach of the Year

Tom Lowe, Mairangi Bay

Shane Edwards, Sunset Beach

Junior Coach of the Year

Leesa Andrewes, Baylys Beach

Carwyn Thomas, United North Piha

U19 Sportswoman of the Year

Michaela Pocock, Mairangi Bay

Zoe Crawford, Mairangi Bay

Olivia Tukia, Piha

U19 Sportsman of the Year

Jasper Cornish, Red Beach

Kaiha Gilbertson, Red Beach

Laine Creighton, Red Beach

U17 Sportswoman of the Year

Elizabeth Brennan, Mairangi Bay

Anikia Pihema, Red Beach

Zoe Pedersen, Red Beach

U17 Sportsman of the Year

Ryder Heath, Mairangi Bay

Dylan Pearce, Ōrewa

Issac Gear, Piha

U15 Sportsman of the Year

Callum Barr, Ōrewa

Dylan Blanchard, Red Beach

U14 Sportswoman of the year

Zara Hayward, Mairangi Bay

Kayla Alarcon, Muriwai Beach

Ava Kelleher, Ōrewa

U14 Sportsman of the year

Caleb Maunder, Mairangi Bay

Cooper Hagstrom, Muriwai Beach

Parker Radford, Ōrewa

Surf Official of the Year

Benny Larsen, Ōrewa

Michelle Newton, Red Beach

Developing Surf Official of the Year

Karen Buchan, Mairangi Bay

Anna Pashley, Omaha Beach

Kylie Cooper, Ōrewa

Outstanding Contribution to Event Lifeguarding

Sam Walters, Mairangi Bay

Finn Jennings, Muriwai

Caleb Archer, Red Beach

Awards to be announced on the night:

Club of the Year

Search and Rescue Squad of the Year

Supreme Sport Award

Open Sportswoman of the Year

U15 Sportswoman of the Year

Beach Education Instructor of the Year

Paid Lifeguard of the Year

Paid Lifeguard Outstanding First Season

Pool Championship Club of the Year

Northern Region IRB Championship

Junior Competition Club of the Year

Masters Competition Club of the Year

Senior Competition Club of the Year

