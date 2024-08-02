Night Bus Detours Happening In Queenstown From 11 August

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) advises that some of its public buses will be following detours after 10pm, from 11 August to mid-September, due to a series of road closures around the Frankton Bus Hub area.

ORC’s Manager Transport Lorraine Cheyne says detours will depend on where the road works are happening.

“Detours will change as the night works progress, but we can assure passengers that no bus stops will be missed, and the usual routes will resume after 6am,” says Ms Cheyne.

“We also ask passengers to let their bus driver know if they are transferring to another bus at the Frankton Bus Hub so they can communicate with the other driver if buses are running behind schedule due to these road closures.”

Ms Cheyne says while most of this work will be done at night, travel times may also be affected during the day, and she recommends bus passengers plan ahead.

“We are working closely with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to keep Queenstown bus passengers moving while this work happens, but if you have to be somewhere at a specific time, you may want to consider catching an earlier bus,” says Ms Cheyne.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our passengers. This work is part of NZTA’s State Highway 6 and 6A Frankton Intersection and Bus Hub Improvements Project, managed by Kā Huanui a Tāhuna. Contractors will be working to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

To find out which routes are affected on which dates, visit: www.orc.govt.nz/QTdetours Track your bus in real-time on our website on the Transit App. Find the latest Orbus bus alerts and updates across the Queenstown network and follow the Orbus Queenstown Facebook page. Roadworks in this area will be ongoing for four years. Stay up to date via NZTA’s website or sign up for Kā Huanui a Tāhuna’s monthly newsletter Huanui pānui.

About the SH6/6A Frankton Intersection and Bus Hub Improvements Project

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is delivering improvements to SH6 and SH6A as a Road of Regional Significance project via the *Kā Huanui a Tāhuna Alliance. Find out more on the NZTA website here: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/queenstown-package.

*Kā Huanui a Tāhuna is an alliance partnership between NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) along with four design and construction companies, Beca, WSP, Downer and Fulton Hogan.

