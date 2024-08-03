Nelson Surf Life Saving Club Project Gets $1.6 Million Boost

Nelson Surf Life Saving Club has been allocated $1.6 million from Surf Life Saving New Zealand, bringing a long-awaited new facility at Tāhunanui Beach a step closer to fruition.

“It’s incredible. It’s a game-changer for us,” says Nelson Surf Life Saving Club President Noah Hosie, in response to the allocation from Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Central Government Capital Fund. “We know further fundraising will be needed but this $1.6 million grant means we are able to move forward with the project.”

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the Surf Life Saving New Zealand allocation means work will be able to get underway as soon as the plans and consents are finalised and approved, which is expected to be in late 2025.

“This significant grant of $1.6 million gives this project certainty. Nelson City Council agreed through the Long Term Plan to provide $1.65 million but the bigger challenge was always going to be how the Nelson Surf Life Saving Club achieved its share.”

Council’s cap of $1.65 million on its capital funding contribution for the project is contingent on Nelson Surf Life Saving Club raising the funds to cover the rest of the capital costs.

Members of the Nelson Surf Life Saving Club have been patrolling Tāhunanui Beach since the late 1950s as well as teaching valuable water safety skills. There was a much-loved surf club building on the beach until the early 1980s. The club is also an active and important participant in search and rescue, but its facilities are spread over multiple sites in three buildings and four shipping containers.

“Tāhunanui Beach is the best in the country but with the worst surf club facilities. Council was strongly encouraged by the very positive support for this new facility in almost 1000 submissions to the Long Term Plan,” Mayor Nick says.

Hosie says the construction of a purpose-built facility will mean the club can expand its membership and offer programmes such as beach education for schools as well as increase its Lifeguard Patrols.

“Our current facilities are not fit for purpose. Water safety is important to our beachside community and Tāhunanui Beach is an award-winning popular destination for residents and visitors. Growing our club and increasing patrols is good for everyone.”

Further stages for the project include the preliminary design along with resource consent and lease agreements before the facility is built.

