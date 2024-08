Serious Crash, Mcalvey Road, Ohau - Central

Police are responding to a crash involving a car and a train on Mcalvey Road, near State Highway 1, Ohau.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 4:55pm.

It appears one person is in a serious condition and one person is in a minor condition.

No injuries were sustained by the train occupants.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

