NZDA Says Stay Safe During National Wild Goat Hunting Competition

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) is excited to again partner with Department of Conservation (DOC) this year to bring the National Wild Goat Hunting Competition to more hunters following the success of last year's event.

The competition takes place from August 1st to November 26th.

NZDA encourages all recreational hunters to participate and help promote hunting and conservation.

Wild goat populations can be overlooked by hunters who prefer venison and pork so this competition engages hunters, agencies, and landowners in a collaborative effort to focus on wild goats.

The competition takes place during a quieter period in the hunting calendar, after the roar and duck shooting.

Trevor Gratton, NZDA Competition Coordinator, says, “The timing gives recreational hunters an extra reason to get out into the back country and refine their hunting skills – all while doing their part to control wild goat numbers”.

Although the competition is an exciting time for all hunters, NZDA National President, Callum Sheridan said it was important for hunters to remember their fundamental safety practices by following the 7 basic rules of firearms safety.

Sheridan said, “We’re excited to see an increased number of hunters of all ages heading out to undertake this valuable conservation work. However, it remains critical that all hunters remember to properly identify their target and maintain the highest safety standards when handling firearms”.

There is a great incentive for people to get involved because entrants could be in to win a huge range of prizes!

Competitors can enter at NZDA branches, Hunting & Fishing NZ stores, and some DOC offices across the country. Check out the website for more information on how to enter.

Thanks to our 2024 sponsors:

· Founding sponsor Hunting & Fishing

· Major sponsors and Huntech and InfiRay.

Supporting sponsors:

Traeger Grills, Backcountry Cuisine, NZ Hunter, Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority, Bushnell, New Zealand Professional Hunting Guides Association. Federated Farmers of NZ.

