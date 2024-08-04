Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feminist Food Drive At University Of Canterbury

Sunday, 4 August 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: UC Modern Feminist Society

As many food banks are closing across the country, we could not stand to hear of people being unable to access food and material needs without feeling the need to take action. 

We are organizing a food drive on campus, at the University of Canterbury. We would like to encourage members of the public to donate to and sponsor our cause. 

Currently, our donations will be going towards supporting Aviva, ACTIS, Salvation Army, City Mission, Tawa Foundation, Hoon Hay Food Bank, It Takes A Village, and Rachel's House Trust. We have a few big name sponsors, such as Eastgate Warehouse and Harraways, but as several supermarkets and hygiene companies have rejected to support our cause, we would like to call on the public for additional support. 

We will be accepting donations from Monday the 5th of August to Sunday the 18th of August. 

You can drop them off at the University of Canterbury, Karl Popper room 103 or the UC Chaplaincy office or by contacting us at ucmodernfeministsociety@gmail.com to arrange a pickup. 

We are asking for canned/jarred goods, dry goods such as pasta and rice, pantry staples, packaged blankets, unused socks, unopened hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, menstruation products, and baby items such as food, nappies, e.t.c.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UC Modern Feminist Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 