Feminist Food Drive At University Of Canterbury

As many food banks are closing across the country, we could not stand to hear of people being unable to access food and material needs without feeling the need to take action.

We are organizing a food drive on campus, at the University of Canterbury. We would like to encourage members of the public to donate to and sponsor our cause.

Currently, our donations will be going towards supporting Aviva, ACTIS, Salvation Army, City Mission, Tawa Foundation, Hoon Hay Food Bank, It Takes A Village, and Rachel's House Trust. We have a few big name sponsors, such as Eastgate Warehouse and Harraways, but as several supermarkets and hygiene companies have rejected to support our cause, we would like to call on the public for additional support.

We will be accepting donations from Monday the 5th of August to Sunday the 18th of August.

You can drop them off at the University of Canterbury, Karl Popper room 103 or the UC Chaplaincy office or by contacting us at ucmodernfeministsociety@gmail.com to arrange a pickup.

We are asking for canned/jarred goods, dry goods such as pasta and rice, pantry staples, packaged blankets, unused socks, unopened hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, menstruation products, and baby items such as food, nappies, e.t.c.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

