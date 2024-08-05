Te Huia Records 99 Per Cent Passenger Satisfaction Rate

Overall satisfaction among Te Huia passengers reached 99 per cent in this year’s customer satisfaction survey, which improves on 2023’s rate of 98 per cent.

Waikato Regional Council commissioned an independent research company to survey 502 passengers in May 2024, looking at a range of onboard and other factors that contribute to the overall experience.

Three factors made the most difference to passengers: value for money, service reliability and frequency. Value for money appealed highly to 67 per cent of passengers; service reliability and frequency were equally important, highly valued by 59 per cent of respondents.

Waikato Regional Councillor and Deputy Chair of the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee Angela Strange is particularly pleased to see people choosing Te Huia as an alternative to private cars.

“We are always looking for ways to make public transport easier and more convenient for people to use. The high number of passengers who could have chosen to take a car suggests we’re getting this right.”

Some 76 per cent of passengers said they could have travelled by car, 56 per cent as drivers and 22 per cent as passengers. Cr Strange says these numbers show that reliability and frequency make public transport an appealing alternative.

KiwiRail General Manager Commuter Rail Tracey Goodall is pleased to see Te Huia becoming a regular transport option for more and more people.

“Services like Te Huia take time to build a customer base and it continues to see steady growth. There are many regular travellers now using the train, and the 99 per cent result shows that our staff have continued building a rapport with the customers over time.”

While the majority of passengers live in Hamilton (51 per cent), Aucklanders are taking advantage of the service in strong numbers too: 28 per cent of respondents live in Auckland and 26 per cent usually board at The Strand or Puhinui.

Cr Strange says the council is pleased to see Auckland residents using the service because of the economic benefits that flow into the region.

The survey also pointed to some areas for improvement, such as the onboard WiFi and cafe food. Tracey Goodall says 99 per cent satisfaction is no reason to stop working on service improvements and the Te Huia team was ready and able.

“I’m really proud of our Te Huia train crew, and the even higher customer satisfaction result reinforces what great work they do. The team work so well together, supporting each other and, most importantly, always putting the customers first.”

Independent review recommendations endorsed

During the August meeting of the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee, councillors also considered the recommendations of an independent review of Te Huia.

The review was carried out by Heriot-Edievale Ltd to both reduce operating costs and increase revenue as a means of improving farebox recovery and reducing subsidy from taxpayers and ratepayers.

Following discussion, the committee unanimously endorsed a Te Huia improvement plan, and supported:

Te Huia calling at Pukekohe station when it reopens later this year

removing peak hour concessions for SuperGold Card holders

a 50 per cent fare subsidy for children.

These matters will go to the August meeting of Waikato Regional Council for a final decision.

The committee also directed staff to start work on other actions identified as being desirable within the remainder of the start-up period, seeking input and approval as required, including:

reviewing the safety case to enable more carriages

working with KiwiRail to review track user charges

working with Waikato District Council to explore low cost options for additional stations

engaging with the Auckland timetable committee about Te Huia stopping at stations to pickup Auckland passengers.

© Scoop Media

