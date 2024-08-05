Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Planning For Industry In Tākaka

Monday, 5 August 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Tasman District Council

Members of the Tākaka industrial business community are invited to take part in an Urban Growth Plan Change 81 feedback session Monday 12 August in the Golden Bay Service Centre.

The focus of the session will be on locating new industrial land for Golden Bay businesses. Staff will present options for the rezoning of three sites identified for industrial use and lead a discussion about the needs of industry.

“The proposed rezoning supports the needs for industrial, residential and commercial growth in Tākaka as identified in the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy,” said Jeremy Butler Team Leader – Urban & Rural Policy.

“We need to provide sufficient capacity for development.

“As Tākaka looks to the future it will be increasingly challenged by an industrial zone and industrial activities that are not well located and are constrained by a shortage of available industrial and residential land.

“Influencing where growth occurs is informed by a framework of community aspirations and feedback and by legislation and Government policy. The August community feedback session will play a significant role in the decision making for the Tākaka rezoning. I look forward to hearing feedback from the community.”
 

