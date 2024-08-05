Flaxmere Ave Closed Following Crash - Eastern

Flaxmere Ave is closed between Henderson Ave and Chatham Road following a crash.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle was reported to Police around 2:30pm.

The rider of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and expect delays.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”.

Please reference event number P059557618.

© Scoop Media

