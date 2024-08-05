Experienced Financial Leader Appointed New QLDC General Manager

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed Katherine Harbrow to the position of Assurance, Finance and Risk General Manager. Ms Harbrow, who officially starts her new role on 12 August, succeeds long-standing Council manager Stewart Burns who is retiring after nearly 28 years’ service.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen confirmed there will be a comprehensive handover period of two to three months to ensure a smooth and informed transition.

“Congratulations and a warm welcome to Katherine. She’s an exceptional leader with proven local government experience who’ll be a great addition to our executive leadership team and Council as a whole,” he said.

Ms Harbrow is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Canterbury. She joins QLDC from Te Pūkenga where she was Financial Reporting and Operations Director. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer and Director Operations at Environment Canterbury, and Finance Business Partner at Christchurch City Council.

She said she’s looking forward to building on her existing connections to the district.

“Iwas born in Invercargill,had holidays in Frankton and Arrowtown, and met, got engaged and marriedmyhusband in Queenstown.I have28 years’ experience of leading teams and11 years in local government. This has included leading or supporting four Long Term Plans, enhancing financial data accessibility, and working with the same core IT system used at QLDC,” said Ms Harbrow.

“Outside work I enjoyskiing, hikingandbeing a taxi driver to mytwoactivechildren. I love rugby and have travelled many times to watch the All Blacks and our other national teams play. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in at QLDC and learning as much as I can from Stew and the rest of the team.”

Mr Theelen also paid tribute to Mr Burns who will retire later this year.

“On behalf of everyone at Council, I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Stew. The knowledge he has built up over nearly three decades here is unparalleled, and his sage guidance has steered us through both calm and, at times, choppy waters. These included the COVID-19 pandemic during which he chaired the Business Continuity Team. Stew is well known and highly respected internally and across the industry, including with the Council’s auditors and the Office of the Auditor General.”

“Whilst he’ll be a tough act to follow, I’m delighted that he’s staying on until later this year to share his wisdom and give Katherine the best possible foundation on which to build her own approach.”

Mr Theelen said Ms Harbrow’s appointment followed a rigorous recruitment process during which executive search specialists, Sheffield South Island supported QLDC’s People and Capability team.

