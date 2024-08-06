Conservation Volunteers NZ Gears Up To Plant Their Two Millionth Native Plant

Conservation Volunteers New Zealand (CVNZ) will celebrate planting their two millionth native plant this weekend in Ōtautahi's Red Zone.

"Two million plants create roughly 40,000 acres of native forest which is about 16,000 rugby fields," spokesperson Lily Duval said.

"Two million plants offset the emissions of around 10,000 cars and will capture up to 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide after fifty years.

"The plants are a vital part of creating a climate-resilient future.

"To reach the two million milestone is huge for us and a massive boost for te taiao," Duval said.

Many New Zealanders might not have heard of CVNZ, but its staff and volunteers have been restoring native ecosystems since 2006. The charitable trust has run over 13,000 volunteer events, engaging thousands of New Zealanders in hands-on conservation mahi.

The two millionth plant celebration takes place this Saturday (Aug 10th) at Waikākāriki Goodman Reserve from 1–4 pm. CVNZ staff are putting on a BBQ for volunteers, with music, a tree-themed cake and speeches to mark the occasion. Ōtautahi's Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter and the 'Bugman' Ruud Kleinplaste will be in attendance.

The Deputy Mayor and a local volunteer will plant a kahikatea to symbolise the two millionth plant.

"Volunteers planted most of the two million native rākau – they're the real heroes," Duval said.

Plants release oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide, and provide habitats and food for native animals. Their roots stabilise land, preventing erosion and stopping sedimentation flowing into our freshwater and marine environments.

Locals are welcome to join in the festivities. Register for the event via the volunteer page at www.conservationvolunteers.co.nz.

Toitū te marae a Tāne, Toitū te marae a Tangaroa, Toitū te tangata.

If the land is well and the sea is well, the people will thrive.

