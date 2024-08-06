Crash Blocks Lanes On State Highway 1, Auckland
Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on the
Southern Motorway (SH 1) in Mount Wellington,
Auckland.
The two-vehicle crash heading north was
reported at 10.28am.
No serious injuries have been
reported.
Two northbound lanes have been blocked and
motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternate
route if
possible.
