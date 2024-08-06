Alleged Car Thieves Arrested Overnight

Police in Counties Manukau have made two arrests after two stolen vehicles were recovered overnight.

Just after 4am, a stolen vehicle was travelling through Ōtara, and the Police Eagle helicopter was quickly deployed to the area.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Eagle soon located the vehicle in East Tāmaki.

“Eagle was able to provide commentary of the vehicle’s location to Police units on the ground as the driver decided to flee Police at speed, driving dangerously.

“Police were able to successfully deploy tyre spikes on several occasions, and the vehicle was then driven around the Botany Town Centre with disintegrating tyres.”

Inspector Cook says the vehicle soon lost all traction due the loss of both front tyres and came to a stop in Pakuranga.

“The sole occupant exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was soon taken into custody and has been referred to Youth Aid.

“We won’t tolerate this type of reckless behaviour on our roads. If you chose to participate in this type of offending, we will catch up with you and hold you to account.”

Earlier in the night, just after 9pm, a stolen car was sighted in Ōtāhuhu.

Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Gaylene Rice, says Eagle was also deployed and soon sighted the vehicle.

“We did not pursue, but Eagle provided commentary of the vehicle’s travels as it was driven to an address on Nikau Road.

“The occupants exited the vehicle, and our staff were able to approach the address undetected and quickly took the driver and passenger into custody without further incident.”

Inspector Rice says a 20-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on 8 August charged with the theft of a motor vehicle.

“This was good teamwork from all Police resources involved with the driver being put before the Court.”

