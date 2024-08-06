BestStart Tawa South Tops Annual Plunket Fundraising Appeal

Children at BestStart Tawa South put their best creative artworks up for sale and sold tasty family meals for the annual BestStart Plunket fundraising appeal this year.

Thanks to their efforts and that of their whānau and the wider community, the centre was the biggest contributor to the appeal, raising $1,772. Collectively BestStart Centres across the country raised $68,000 during the appeal week – the highest fundraising year ever in BestStart Plunket Appeal history!

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive Fiona Kingsford with BestStart Centre Manager Tagi Ewens, staff and tamariki. (Photo/Supplied)

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive Fiona Kingsford paid a visit to the centre to personally thank tamariki, whānau and the wider community for their generosity.

“We are truly appreciative of the efforts BestStart whānau have gone to, to support Whānau Āwhina Plunket. We know many whānau are facing financially tough times right across Aotearoa New Zealand with the cost-of-living crisis. It’s amazing what you’ve fundraised for us.

“Being a charity, Whānau Āwhina Plunket could not do what we do without the amazing support from organisations like BestStart. Thank you so much BestStart, and all the whānau and communities across Aotearoa who support this appeal every year. Together you’re helping us to make a difference of a lifetime for tamariki,” says Mrs Kingsford.

BestStart Centre Manager Tagi Ewens says the community at BestStart Tawa South has always been special, but this year's outpouring of support and enthusiasm from our annual Plunket Appeal Week has been truly incredible.

“We are delighted to be able to make this contribution to Plunket and couldn’t have done it without the hard work of our centre team in organising our fundraising events and the generosity of our community in supporting the cause. A lot of fun was had, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

BestStart is the Star Partner of Whānau Āwhina Plunket and runs the BestStart Plunket Annual Appeal, as well as supporting Plunket’s community services. During the nine years it has run the appeal more than $392,000 has been fundraised, making BestStart a significant funder of Plunket community initiatives.

© Scoop Media

