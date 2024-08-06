A Lucky Escape For The Community

A crash in Kawakawa Bay could have ended in tragedy after the driver was more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

While the driver will face court, Police are sending a strong reminder about the dangers of driving while distracted and impaired.

The single vehicle crash occurred on Monday, around 5pm, on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road after it left the road and collided with a pole.

Power lines were brought down forcing one lane to be closed, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says.

“It is miraculous that the driver emerged from the vehicle unharmed, and that no other road user was hurt.

“The driver was spoken to, and it was established he was likely distracted by his mobile phone when he veered off the road.”

Concerningly, the man also allegedly returned a breath alcohol reading of 1305mcg.

“It is very clear the alleged behaviour of this man put not only himself, but the community at risk last night,” Inspector Hunter says.

“This road is a vital link between the Kawakawa Bay and Clevedon communities, and at that time of the evening there are a number of people travelling.”

Inspector Hunter says in the end the damage was only to a vehicle and power lines.

“Our staff could have likely been dealing with a loss of life, or medical professionals working to treat people with serious or life altering injuries.

“The message is so simple – if you’re going to be drinking, do not get behind the wheel.”

A 33-year-old Papakura man has been suspended from driving and will appear in court at a later date over the incident.

