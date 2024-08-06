Council Has Online Info To Help With Your Rates

Rates invoices for the new rating year will be dropping into letterboxes and inboxes from this week, so Kāpiti Coast District Council is pointing to information that will help people understand and pay their rates and get help paying them if eligible.

Mayor Janet Holborow said the Council had confirmed a 17.19 percent average rates rise. This varies depending on factors like property value. Ratepayers can check the actual rates for their property and the breakdown of charges at kapiticoast.govt.nz/property-search.

“Like households, Council is also facing increased costs due to things outside our control like inflation, interest, insurance costs, and depreciation. These make up the largest portion of the 2024/25 rates rise, but this year the increase also covers councillors’ decision to rates-fund our water services for 2024/25 following the change in government policy for funding three waters.

“We’re doing our best to continue delivering for our community without compromising the services and facilities that make our district such a great place to live,” Mayor Holborow said.

“We’re trying to balance affordability for ratepayers with financial sustainability and building resilience for the district, so we can respond and recover if we face a disaster on the scale of Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said.

Council offers a variety of ways for people to pay their rates including direct debit, internet or telephone banking, automatic payments, and in-person for eftpos and cash.

“We know it’s not easy out there right now. If you are worried about being able to pay your rates, please get in touch with us. There may be options to help low-income households who qualify,” Mayor Holborow said.

If you wish to receive your rates notices by email, please email rates@kapiticoast.govt.nz asking to receive future rates invoices by email and include your:

property valuation number (located on left hand side of your recent rates invoice)

ratepayer name(s) (as they appear on your rates invoice)

property location

telephone number

email address.

The first instalment for the 2024/25 rating year is due on 6 September.

For all you need to know about rates go to kapiticoast.govt.nz/rates.

