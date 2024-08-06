Actions For Nature Matter This Conservation Week

With just under a month until Conservation Week 2024, the Department of Conservation is urging people to think hard about what action they could take for nature.

The annual event runs from 2-8 September 2024 and this year’s theme calls on people to help the environment and species that make New Zealand special.

Director-General Penny Nelson says nature is at the heart of everything we do and is vital for our economy. Nature provides quality air to breathe, water to drink and soil to grow food – the services nature provides are worth around $57 billion a year.

However, New Zealand’s wildlife is in crisis with more than 4,000 of our species threatened or at risk of extinction.

“DOC has a key role in protecting the ecosystems that underpin our economy and the species that make New Zealand unique. Alongside the essential work of community groups, iwi, and other organisations, all our actions contribute to protecting and restoring nature,” Penny Nelson says.

There are a range of ways people can get involved in Conservation Week.

“I encourage hunters to take part in the National Wild Goat Hunting Competition and help reduce the pressure of browsers on native forests. Or people could join a community trapping group and help remove predators which prey on native species,” she says.

“Another way to play your part could be planting native trees or removing invasive weeds from your garden or local communities.”

“Look up your local conservation group or consider planning a community event to help protect New Zealand’s biodiversity from the many threats it faces. Even small actions can help nature.”

Learn more about Conservation Week events and actions on the DOC website – check back regularly as more information is added.

© Scoop Media

