Council Takes Proactive And Precautionary Steps As Tokomaru Water Supply Found To Have Potential Traces Of Lead

Council is notifying Tokomaru residents of a potential lead contamination issue of its water supply.

In April 2024 we tested all drinking water in Horowhenua as part of our routine metal testing regime. These results came back compliant (safe for drinking) which was consistent with our expectations.

On 16 July Council tested drinking water at the Tokomaru Fire Station as part of an out of routine test, given the recent completion of some much-needed upgrades at the Tokomaru Water Treatment Plant. That test indicated the presence of lead in the network - this was thought to be a sampling error, however as a precaution we have followed through with additional and more regular testing.

Following advice from Taumata Arawai (NZ Water Regulator) through this process, Council proactively implemented an enhanced testing regime so that we could be assured of any doubt. Results in late July confirmed the reservoir had no non-compliant traces of lead.

On Sunday 4 August a further result that indicated the presence of lead in the reticulation network was thought to be impacted by a corroding brass tap at the sampling point.

This afternoon (6 August) test results have indicated non-compliant lead levels in both the reticulation network and the reservoir at the Tokomaru Water Treatment Plant. These results are due to the enhanced testing in place, and Council has with immediacy again contacted Taumata Arawai and the Ministry of Health for advice. Council is wanting to be transparent and up front with our community as soon as these results were confirmed, hence we are notifying the community of this situation.

Results are expected back late tomorrow to eliminate the source (river) as a point of contamination. This will help to rule out that we still could be dealing with a sampling error. Our focus turns to pinpoint the source of contamination, which could be either the river, the chemicals used to treat the water, the suspected brass tap, or another feature of the treatment plant. We don’t have the answers, but are working at pace to find the source of the positive result.

Chief Executive - Monique Davidson says, “We understand this will be concerning to Tokomaru residents, please be reassured that we are working with urgency to understand the source of the potential contamination and give the reassurance to our community we know they will be seeking. Test results due on Wednesday 7 August 2024 will determine our next steps.”

At this stage Taumata Arawai has not instructed Council to issue a water notice. However, to alleviate any concerns the community may have, Council has dispensed a water tanker to Tokomaru for drinking purposes which is located at the RSA, 2 Tokomaru Road, Tokomaru from 5.30pm on Tuesday 6 August.

What we’re doing –

Continuing to keep the Ministry of Health and Taumata Arowai updated and following their advice

Urgent testing to locate the source of contamination and further investigation

Dispersed a water tanker to Tokomaru for alternate drinking water supply

Sharing regular updates and information to keep you informed

What you can do –

Follow Council’s website and social media pages to keep updated

Washing and bathing is fine, but head down to the RSA to collect drinking water if you have any concerns.

Please watch out for further updates or information. Council has released this information within 90 minutes of notification of the latest test results so are working with you in real time.

© Scoop Media

