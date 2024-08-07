Council Issues Interim Water Notice For Tokomaru Residents As A Precaution

This morning, as an interim measure, Council have issued a water notice to Tokomaru residents advising them to stop drinking the Tokomaru Water Supply with immediate effect.

The notice is a precautionary step, and comes after out of cycle water testing showed elevated levels of lead in the Tokomaru water supply.

A do not drink water notice is issued when the water supply is, or could be, contaminated with harmful chemicals and toxins. In this case boiling water will not make it safe.

What we know so far:

In April 2024 we tested all drinking water in Horowhenua as part of our routine metal testing regime. These results came back compliant (safe for drinking) which was consistent with our expectations.

On 16 July Council tested drinking water at the Tokomaru Fire Station as part of an out of routine test, given the recent completion of some much-needed upgrades at the Tokomaru Water Treatment Plant. That test indicated the presence of lead in the network - this was thought to be a sampling error, however as a precaution we have followed through with additional and more regular testing.

Following advice from Taumata Arawai (NZ Water Regulator) through this process, Council proactively implemented an enhanced testing regime so that we could be assured of any doubt. Results in late July confirmed the reservoir was compliant.

On Sunday 4 August a further result that indicated the presence of lead in the reticulation network was thought to be impacted by a corroding brass tap at the sampling point.

Yesterday afternoon (6 August) test results have indicated non-compliant lead levels in both the reticulation network and the reservoir at the Tokomaru Water Treatment Plant. These results are due to the enhanced testing in place, and Council has with immediacy again contacted Taumata Arawai and the Ministry of Health for advice. Council is wanting to be transparent and up front with our community as soon as these results were confirmed, hence we are notifying the community of this situation.

What we’re doing:

Dispatched a tanker from the RSA to the Tokomaru Community Hall as an interim alternative water supply – ETA 11am.

Contacted Tokomaru Earty Childhood Centre and Primary School and are meeting at 8am onsite to facilitate logistics for the school supply.

Dispatching 150 water bottles to the school and early childhood centre

Conducting further testing onsite from 7.30am 7 August to ensure accuracy of sampling methodology with a ‘dip’ sample to also be taken directly from reservoir, other control sites and from river source. These samples will be taken in triplicate to allow testing in Wellington Lab (Wednesday 7 August, priority), Palmerston North Lab (Thursday) and Massey Lab (if required).

Council will reconnect with Ministry of Health on 7 August with latest results and planned next steps.

Collating communications to support the community, including FAQs, flyers, social media updates and media releases. We will keep you regularly updated as we know more.

What we need you to do:

Please use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, giving water to pets. Advice from the Ministry of Health and Taumata Arowai say that water can still be used for bathing and washing.

Follow Council’s website and social media pages to keep updated

