Safe Night Beds: New Zealand’s Most Supportive Mattress

This July and August Women’s Refuge is calling on New Zealanders to support women and children experiencing family violence through their Safe Night Beds campaign.

Dr Ang Jury ONZM, Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge says that without the support of generous New Zealanders we could not provide the level of care for those who need our service.

“We know that for many New Zealanders these are tough times. For the women and children needing our support it is no different - numbers remain steady and women and children are requiring more support around basics like food, clothing, and other essentials for an extended period.”

To illustrate the many ways in which Women’s Refuge’s helps women and children across Aotearoa, a one-of-a-kind, pop-up bed shop has been created: Safe Night Beds.

Located in the Wellington CBD the shop looks like just another retail outlet with large format signage, window decals and bed shop collateral. Inside, it features five bedroom set ups, telling the stories of women and children who have come through the other side of family violence with the help of Women’s Refuge.

“There is still a perception that we only provide safe accommodation. This installation allows everyday New Zealanders to experience an inside view of our mahi through the words of those who have used our services,” says Dr Jury.

“A Safe Night, while crucial, is only the beginning. Our advocates help across a wide spectrum, ranging from help accessing healthcare and counselling, support with MSD and budgeting advice, obtaining a protection order and legal assistance, finding a place to live, and much more. There is so much time, care, and assistance each client needs, and deserves, to build a life of safety.”

The shop also represents the need for service. Unfortunately, last year, thousands of women and children needed the services of Women’s Refuge.

“We know a lot of New Zealanders are struggling this year, but if you can help, we would be so grateful to anyone who can donate or purchase a Safe Night. It is life changing for those who need us.”

To encourage Safe Night donations Women’s Refuge partner Contact Energy has generously kicked off a campaign this week matching donations made to the Safe Night Bed appeal up to 1,500 Safe Nights – to the value of $30,000.

“We are so grateful to our partner Contact Energy for this very generous $30,000 donation and for all the ways in which they support our vision of a violence-free Aotearoa.”

Safe Night Beds pop-up shop is located at 27 Brandon Street, Wellington and is open until Thursday 15 August. Opening hours are Monday - Saturday, 12-3pm.

Notes:

Ways to support

Gift a Safe Night here - $20 provides a night of safety, security, hot meals and advice. New Zealand’s family violence statistics

• On average, just under 50,000 women and children are referred to Women’s Refuge each year.

• On average Women’s Refuge answers 71 crisis calls per day.

• New Zealand has the highest rates of family violence in the OECD.

• 1 in 3 women will experience abuse in their lifetime in Aotearoa.

• Nearly half of all homicides and reported violent crimes are related to family violence.

• Around 67% of family violence episodes go unreported.

