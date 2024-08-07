Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Make Solid Discovery In Tuakau

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied/NZPolice

Thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property has been recovered as Police investigate recent burglaries in Tuakau.

In the process, a man is facing numerous burglary and drugs charges.

On Tuesday, the Tuakau Community Team conducted a search warrant at a property in the Waikato region.

“Our team executed the warrant at the Tuakau address, and we soon located around $3,000 in stolen steel from a burglary earlier in the week,” Sergeant Noel Foster says.

But steel was not the only item that stuck out.

Sergeant Foster says drug utensils and cannabis were sighted, which invoked a wider search of the property.

“As a result, around two kilograms of cannabis was recovered as well as meth pipes at the address.

“The team also recovered stolen equipment, including chainsaws and a hedge trimmer, at the property.”

Enquires are ongoing into containers of diesel that were also found at the address.

A 35-year-old man is facing a burglary charge, as well as two counts of receiving stolen property over three separate burglaries in the area.

Those burglaries occurred on Monday, as well as April and May respectively.

The man is also facing charges of possession for supply of cannabis and possessing methamphetamine utensils.

He is expected to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

Sergeant Foster says the stolen items will be returned to their rightful owners.

