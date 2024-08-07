Local Employment Programme Exceeds Target Fourth Year Running

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Employment Programme has now supported 6,400 young people into employment and exceeded targets for the fourth year in a row.

The MTFJ Community Employment Programme is a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand and the Ministry for Social Development that puts funding into 33 rural and provincial mayoral-led local employment programmes, targeting young people.

“Despite worsening employment conditions, the locally delivered MTFJ programme has beaten targets to get more young people into employment,” MTFJ Chair Max Baxter said.

“Councils are going the extra mile to connect young people with local employers, ensure that they have the right tools or workwear to do the job and support them to stay in sustainable long-term employment,” Max Baxter said.

LGNZ Vice President Campbell Barry said “this programme demonstrates the power of localism and community-led solutions to support young people.

“Councils are a powerful connector in our communities. The MTFJ Community Employment Programme shows the potential for locally delivered solutions to the big issues facing our communities.

“Delivering these kinds of outcomes lines up well with the Government’s localism agenda,” Campbell Barry said.

The programme continues to expand around the country, starting with just six programmes in 2019.

“MTFJ's success relies on councils having the power and funding to address the challenges in their community with tailored solutions,” Max Baxter said.

“A report from ImpactLab found the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Community Employment Programme returned $5.60 in value for every $1 invested.

“We’ve demonstrated you can develop an effective programme that gets young people contributing back into their communities, and at good value for money.

“There is a real opportunity for this programme to grow and further deliver on the Government’s goal to get more young people into employment” Max Baxter said.

MTFJ is currently funded until June next year. The current year funding includes a 20 per cent reduction compared to last year.

MSD targets and delivery for MTFJ Community Employment Programme

Year Target Delivery 2019/20 nil 91 2020/21 1,150 1,511 2021/22 1,450 1,624 2022/23 1,450 1,706 2023/24 1,111 1,404 2024/25 888 Current year (70 so far)

About MTFJ

Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Employment Programme (CEP) is a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) that has a strong focus on getting young people into sustainable employment

© Scoop Media

