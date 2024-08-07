Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Vehicles Impounded Following Anti-social Road User Behaviour, Marlborough

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/Supplied

Attributable to Sergeant Josh Clauson:

A vehicle has been impounded after being caught participating in anti-social road user behaviour late last week.

At around 5.45pm, a Marlborough Police patrol unit sighted the vehicle conducting the illegal activity at the intersection of State Highway 63 and Delta Lakes Heights on Thursday 1 August.

The vehicle was impounded for sustained loss of traction and a 17-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

This is a great example of the hard work Police are doing to keep our community safe.

“We do not tolerate drivers doing burnouts as they cause immense damage to our roads, and risk the lives of themselves and innocent members of the public on the road.”

This great result follows a Marlborough Police operation in June, targeting vehicles participating in anti-social road user behaviours.

Numerous vehicles were ticketed, and other vehicles were deemed unsafe, with non-operation orders issued to take the vehicles off the road.

A 22-year-old local man is also before the Courts after his vehicle was impounded for sustained loss of traction in relation to the June operation.

“Police will continue to focus our efforts on those whose driving behaviour puts themselves and others at risk.”

If you see activity like this happening, please call Police immediately on 111 with as much information you can safely gather.

You can also report information on 105 after the fact, and anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

