Bus Travel Increases In Queenstown And Dunedin

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Bus patronage is continuing to rise in both Dunedin and Queenstown – up 21% and 51% respectively, with Dunedin trips at a six-year high.

The number of bus trips taken in Dunedin from July 2023 to June 2024 was 3,397,245, a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2022 – 2023 and more than each of the previous six years.

In Queenstown, bus use also jumped significantly, with people taking 1,897,200 trips from July 2023 to June 2024, a 51% increase compared to the same period in 2022 - 2023.

Co-chair of Otago Regional Council’s Public and Active Transport Committee Alexa Forbes says patronage for the past financial year shows it has recovered well from recent Covid and driver shortage disruptions.

“It’s exciting to see numbers rising. The increase in both Queenstown and Dunedin shows people are making good use of our bus services – a growing trend in Otago.”

The new Mosgiel express bus is boosting passenger numbers with nearly 17,531 passenger trips taken on the 78 service since it launched ten months ago. 

Cr Forbes says May 2024 saw record patronage figures in Dunedin, with 337,078 trips recorded.

Queenstown services are also being well used, with patronage exceeding all previous years, says Cr Forbes.

Total Mobility patronage for the last financial year showed an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2022 - 2023. Total Mobility is a scheme administered by ORC that provides subsidised travel for people with disabilities.

The full report can be read within the agenda of today’s Public and Active Transport Committee agenda here: www.orc.govt.nz/councilagenda

