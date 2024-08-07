Twelve Arrests Over Stolen Vehicles

Police have recovered stolen vehicles and made a dozen arrests across Auckland overnight.

A range of Police resources were deployed to assist in the apprehensions, with many of those arrested facing court over driving and theft related offences.

Car stolen in New Lynn: The night began at LynnMall just before 7.30pm with a report of a group of young people trying car doors in the centre car park.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, of Waitematā West Police, says the group eventually managed to break into one vehicle.

“The group left the car park, and the Police Eagle helicopter was advised of the incident.

“Police didn’t pursue the vehicle, but spikes were successfully deployed near Avondale.”

The occupants eventually gave up and abandoned the vehicle in the Kelston area.

“A 12-year-old male driver was soon taken into custody and we are following lines of enquiry into the others in the car at the time,” Inspector Farrant says.

The driver will be dealt with by through the Youth Aid process.

Stolen vehicles attract attention further south: Seven arrests were made after a speeding vehicle caught the attention of Police in Ōtara.

The stolen vehicle was sighted on Flat Bush Road just after 11.30pm and was not pursued.

Inspector Gaylene Rice, of Counties Manukau West Police, says the vehicle was travelling at high speeds.

“Eagle was soon overhead and monitored the vehicle’s movements,” she says.

“The vehicle travelled south toward Takanini and was successfully spiked on multiple occasions.”

Before 12.30am, the vehicle came to a stop and all seven occupants were taken into custody.

Inspector Rice says the 14-year-old male driver is facing the Manukau Youth Court on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“The other six occupants were all aged between 12 and 17 and will be dealt with by way of Youth Aid.”

A second incident in Ōtara before midnight also involved another speeding stolen vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop for Police and the unit did not pursue.

“Shortly afterward, the vehicle collided with a fence and both occupants, including the 16-year-old driver, attempted to run on foot.”

Both were taken into custody.

In Ōtāhuhu, in the early hours of the morning, Police became aware of a stolen vehicle travelling at speed.

“The Eagle helicopter observed the vehicle park at an address with both occupants walking away,” Inspector Rice says.

“A dog handler at the scene located a man and woman a short distance away, and they were arrested.”

A 45-year-old man is facing a charge of dangerous driving in the Manukau District Court, with a 33-year-old woman being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

