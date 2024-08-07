New CCTV Images Released In Tikipunga Homicide Investigation

Police are renewing appeals for an ongoing homicide investigation into a fatal house fire in Tikipunga in late April.

Today, new CCTV images are being released of a person Police would like to speak with as part of the investigation.

Whangārei CIB have been investigating since the fire occurred on Thomas Street just after 3am on Monday 29 April 2024.

The sole occupant of the address, Hoani Reuben, also known as John, died as result of the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police are still asking for the public’s assistance in the case.

“Mr Reuben’s death was a tragedy, and we are treating it as a homicide.

“Police have obtained CCTV footage of a person riding a bicycle in the Thomas Street area at the time of the fire.

“We believe this person may be able to assist us with our enquires.”

Anyone who saw this person on the bicycle on the night of 29 April, or recognises them, should contact Police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who might know who owns the bicycle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

Please call Police on 105, quoting the file number 240429/4766.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 click "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

