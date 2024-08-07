MP Sue Bradford Empowers New Whangarei Disability Leaders At Tiaho Trust Workshop

Former MP and veteran activist Sue Bradford convened another workshop today Tuesday 7 August 2024 to guide a new generation of Whangarei disability leaders in advocacy and policy influence.

Focusing on the theme "What do we as disabled people want for the Whangarei community?"

Bradford emphasised the importance of ensuring that disabled voices are heard in shaping both big and small policy decisions.

Organised by Jonny Wilkinson, Tessa MacKenzie, Arlene Carter of Tiaho Trust and supported by Crime Prevention Coalition (Whangarei), the workshop explored strategies for leveraging the "Enabling Good Lives" (EGL) framework to empower disabled individuals.

Participants engaged in discussions on coalition-building, participatory policy-making, and community involvement, all aimed at influencing legislative change.

Key strategies included sharing personal narratives to humanise disability issues, establishing alliances with NGOs, and utilising social media to raise awareness.

Bradford highlighted the importance of advocacy for EGL principles—personalization, choice, and control—as foundational elements for successful policy discussions.

The workshop fostered insightful dialogue among attendees, encouraging them to develop feedback mechanisms and engage directly with political leaders to advocate for meaningful change in disability policy.

Through persistence and strategic approaches, Bradford underscored that disabled individuals could effectively influence policies that impact their lives.

This article was written by disability activist Fiona Green Founder of Disability Hub NZ, Business Crisis Support NZ, and Crime Prevention Coalition (Whangarei).

