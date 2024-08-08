Porirua Mayor Responds To Water Announcement

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has welcomed today’s government announcement on water services delivery.

"The announcement today on Local Water Done Well is helpful for the significant challenges we’re facing to improve our water services. It provides security for consumers around affordability, and gives some tools for councils and water entities to pay for the challenges we face.

"The way we provide our water services has to change. This is essential .to avoid ongoing failures in our network infrastructure. For us in Porirua we especially want to improve the health of our harbour and coast.

"This announcement will make a real difference, and we should grab it with both hands."

