Police Sniff Out Drugs And A Firearm During Traffic Stop

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made two arrests after locating drugs, cash, and a loaded firearm inside a vehicle in central Auckland last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland City CIB, says a Police unit carried out a vehicle stop on Grey’s Avenue at around 11.18pm.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, officers smelt the strong odour of cannabis and invoked a search of it.

(Photo/Supplied)

“They located almost 500 grams of cannabis, a loaded firearm in the footwell of the vehicle, about 50 MDMA pills and 320 grams of methamphetamine.

“Police also located approximately $10,000 in cash and some rounds of ammunition. The two occupants were taken into custody without incident,” he says.

A 29-year-old man is facing two charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm/restricted weapon/explosives, and one each for the procurement/possession of cannabis, methamphetamine, and ecstasy.

A 30-year-old woman also faces two charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm/restricted weapon/explosives.

(Photo/Supplied)

The pair are expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“I’d like to acknowledge our staff’s diligent work last night,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“It’s a good outcome for our community that these drugs and firearm have been removed from circulation and the pair will both face up to the Court.”

