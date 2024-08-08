Kaipara District Council Disestablishes Te Moananui O Kaipara Māori Ward, Initiates Representation Review Process

Kaipara District Council has resolved to disestablish its Māori ward, Te Moananui o Kaipara, in an extraordinary council meeting held yesterday.

The decision comes into effect for the 2025 local government elections and will apply until 2031.

The Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024 was enacted on 30 July 2024. According to this Act, councils must decide by 6 September 2024 whether to retain or disestablish its Māori ward.

As a result of this decision, Kaipara District Council will undertake a shortened representation review to establish new representation arrangements for the 2025 triennial elections, with an initial proposal being agreed for consultation by 13 September 2024. The shortened representation review does not include reconsideration of whether or not there is a Māori ward for Kaipara.

In light of the possible need to complete a shortened representation review, Council needed to act quickly to meet the legal deadlines set in place by central government, and held an extraordinary meeting to make the decision.

Currently, arrangements comprise the mayor elected at-large, eight general ward councillors from three general wards and one Māori ward councillor for one Māori ward. There are currently no community boards in Kaipara District. The representation review will consider things like the best number of councillors to represent Kaipara (ensuring that each elected member represents an equal number of people), communities of interest, and whether councillors are elected by ward or at large across the district.

The population figures that must be used for the 2024 shortened representation review are estimates as of June 2023. The estimated resident population is 27,260.

Council will have another briefing on the representation review in August, before an initial proposal for new arrangements will open for public consultation in mid-September 2024.

