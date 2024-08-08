Serious Charges For Shoplifter After Ammunition Found

A man allegedly responsible for stealing items from a petrol station is facing serious charges after a search of his bag also found ammunition and drug utensils.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says officers were conducting enquiries in Papakura when they came across a person suspected of shoplifting from a nearby service station yesterday.

(Photo/Supplied)

“Staff searched the man’s bag and located a number of allegedly stolen phone chargers and grocery items as well as ammunition and methamphetamine utensils.

“It is a great result for Police to seize these items and take them out of the hands of this alleged offender.

“This was also fantastic work by our staff.

“The harm that items such as these causes in our communities is devastating, and it is pleasing to be able to hold people to account and also minimise that ongoing harm.”

Inspector Hunter says it’s also a timely reminder for the community that when members of the community report suspicious behaviour, Police can respond and reduce the ongoing harm to the community.

If you notice suspicious behaviour or activity happening call 111 immediately, and 105 if it is after the fact.

Information can also be reported to Police anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 21-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court on 13 August charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of utensils for methamphetamine and shoplifting.

