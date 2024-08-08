Investigation Into Unexplained Death In Kaipara District Continues

An investigation into the unexplained death of a Dargaville woman is continuing.

The body of Joanna (Jo) Mai Sione-Lauaki, 38, was discovered between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach on Friday 2 August.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says Police are working hard to piece together the events leading up to Jo’s death.

“We are still in the process of collecting evidence and are speaking with a number of people in relation to this investigation.”

Jo was found by a member of the public at around 2pm on Friday 2 August.

She had been reported missing earlier that day after she did not return home on Thursday night.

“Her vehicle – a black Mitsubishi Outlander – was found by Police parked in the car park near the entrance to Omamari Beach.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police believe the vehicle was parked there sometime after 7pm on Thursday 1 August.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries who has not yet spoken to us.

“In particular, we are appealing for sightings of the black Mitsubishi Outlander in the car park at Omamari Beach, or sightings of anyone near the car or on the beach from Wednesday (31 July) through to Friday morning (2 August).”

If you were in the area between these dates and have any photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://cloth.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

