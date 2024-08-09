Nursing Scholarship Recipient Has Sights Set On Supporting Tamariki

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s Mere Harper and Ria Tikini Memorial Scholarship 2024 recipient Shauna Power. (Photo/Supplied)

A nursing student keen to pursue a career supporting tamariki has been named as the 2024 recipient of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s Mere Harper and Ria Tikini Memorial Scholarship.

NorthTec Whangārei second year nursing student Shauna Power says it is an absolute honour to be selected for the annual scholarship recognising the work of Mere Harper and Ria Tikini – two highly respected Māori midwives and healers from Karitāne, at the heart of Plunket’s whakapapa.

“It is such a privilege to receive this award commemorating these two wāhine toa. It means so much to have the financial support contributing to my nursing fees too, I’m truly grateful.”

From an early age, Shauna always knew she wanted to be a nurse.

“Over the years my Poppy (grandfather) has been in and out of hospital. I’ve seen him receive the very best care but also there were times when he could have been treated better. That’s why I’ve chosen nursing.

“As a Māori nurse I hope to be in a position to improve health outcomes for Māori to thrive now and for generations to come.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive, Fiona Kingsford says it is an absolute pleasure to support students like Shauna.

“This scholarship is an opportunity to celebrate our incredibly special history, while also helping to equip the next generation of Māori nurses with the skills, tools and knowledge to support those who need it most.

“We congratulate Shauna on her hard work to date and look forward to seeing her starting her nursing career.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu General Manager of Oranga, Trevor McGlinchey is delighted to be working with Whānau Āwhina Plunket through this shared initiative.

“Improving and protecting the oranga of our whānau is one of our prime concerns as an iwi and supporting more students of Ngāi Tahu descent to enter the health workforce is one of a variety of positive actions we are taking to assist with this goal.”

The Mere Harper and Ria Tikini Memorial Scholarship provides financial support of $3,000 to a full-time nursing student who is of Ngāi Tahu descent.

About Whānau Āwhina Plunket

Pēpi, tamariki and whānau are at the heart of Whānau Āwhina Plunket. The charity is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest health and wellbeing support service for tamariki – seeing 290,000 under-fives. About 80% of newborns are enrolled with Whānau Āwhina Plunket each year.

Our nurses provide clinical assessments, and along with Kaiāwhina and Community Karitāne, support whānau and families, through home and clinic visits, as well as PlunketLine 0800 933 922, a free 24/7 telephone advice service for parents.

Our website plunket.org.nz is one of the country’s most widely read digital child health resources, with 1.8 million visits each year. It is available data-free through the Zero Data portal at zero.govt.nz, and you can choose to view it in English or te reo Māori.

