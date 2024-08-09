Watchful Witness Assists In Arrests

A keen-eyed member of the public who allegedly saw two people wearing masks running from a Grafton address has helped Police take another firearm off the streets.

Just before 6pm, Police received a report of two people allegedly seen wearing masks and running from Arotau Place before leaving in a vehicle at high speed.

Area Prevention Manager Auckland City Central, Inspector Mark Miller, says units quickly located the vehicle and signalled for it to stop.

“Staff have quickly arrested the pair and a search of the vehicle allegedly located a loaded revolver and bags of cannabis.

“We are committed to holding offenders to account and delivering on our intent to the community safe.

“We will also continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme damage in our community, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying the drug to contact us.”

Inspector Miller says information can be reported to your local Police Station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 19-year-old will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession for supply of cannabis.

