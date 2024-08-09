Challenge Wānaka Announces New Middle Distance Course & Sponsors

The Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Festival is excited to return to Pembroke Park, Wānaka, with an exciting event for both athletes and spectators. The 2025 Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half will feature new bike and run courses, proudly supported by expert swim, bike and run sponsors.

New Course Details: The Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half will feature a new lapped bike course beginning at Pembroke Park. The course heads out towards Glendhu Bay on the Wānaka-Mt Aspiring Road and extends to Parkins Bay for a turnaround, before returning to town, completed in three laps totalling 90 kilometres. To ensure the safety of participants and the smooth operation of the event, road closures are planned for the bike course.

The bike course will be closed to general public traffic from 7.00am until 12.30pm on the 15th of February. Residents and businesses will be asked to limit road use during this time, however special access will be available. Final approval from authorities is pending.

The run course will feature a 2-lap route from Pembroke Park along the lakefront to Eely Point and Bremner Bay and out to Beacon Point before returning to central Wānaka.

“We believe the new bike and run courses for the 2025 Challenge Wanaka Half will enhance the event by maximising spectator opportunities while minimising costs and traffic impact in the wider Wānaka area. These thoughtfully designed routes aim to provide exciting and accessible viewing experiences for fans, allowing athletes to fully immerse themselves in the breathtaking scenery and minimal disruption to local traffic and residents. This approach reflects our commitment to delivering an event that benefits both participants and the community” highlights Trust & Event Director Jane Sharman.

INTRODUCING OUR SWIM, BIKE & RUN SPONSORS

We are proud to announce the sponsors for the 2025 Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wanaka Half, each of whom brings unparalleled expertise and support to the event. Our swim, bike, and run partners have a commitment to excellence and play a vital role in enhancing the athlete experience.

Swim Sponsors: Orca & Ruby Fresh Wetsuits

Renowned New Zealand brand Orca, a leader in high-performance swimwear, equips our athletes with the confidence and technology needed for open water success. Ruby Fresh Wetsuits, created by Eddie Spearing and Jamie Norman based in Wānaka, offer innovative wetsuits designed specifically for fresh water, making them the perfect partner for Challenge Wanaka.

Both brands have been integral to the event’s success in previous years, and we’re excited to continue this partnership.

Bike Sponsor: Racers Edge

An iconic name in Wānaka, Racers Edge has been a cornerstone of our event since nearly its inception. As a fixture in the New Zealand ski and outdoor lifestyle scenes, Racers Edge provides expert advice and equipment to enhance our athletes' cycling experience. Having been our Bike Sponsor for 18 years, their long-standing support adds significant value to athletes' through bike checks and invaluable mechanical support on course during the event.

Run Sponsor: Kinisi Running

New to the event this year, Kinisi Running brings a deep passion for trail running and specialized running support. Locally owned by Ian & Jane, Kinisi Running is dedicated to providing exceptional running gear and expertise as well as building their local running community, encouraging others to join the movement, making them a valuable addition to the Challenge Wanaka family.

Together, these sponsors contribute significantly to the success of the festival, and we are excited to showcase their support in 2025!

