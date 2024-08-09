Man Faces Multiple Charges After Search Warrant, Whakatane

Attributable to Sergeant Caoin Macey:

A 39-year-old man is facing charges following a search warrant at a property in Whakatane resulting in locating numerous stolen items, a firearm, ammunition, and multiple illicit drugs.

On Thursday morning, Police executed a search warrant and recovered a number of stolen items, which are believed to be linked to four commercial burglaries which occurred in the Coastlands area in July and the early hours of Thursday morning.

These stolen items include a motorbike, a commercial water blaster, an arc welder, a hydraulic set, and multiple power tools.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the four burglaries, but we hope by locating and returning these items to their rightful owners, members of the community are reassured that we are working hard to hold offenders to account.”

While at the property, Police also located a loaded firearm, a large quantity of ammunition, around 57 grams of cannabis and 11 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging, about $3000 in cash, and other evidence of intent to supply.

“We are pleased with this result as we know the serious impacts and harm these illicit drugs have within our community, and we focus on disrupting the supply of these drugs.”

Police would like to hear from any members of the Eastern Bay of Plenty community who have recently had a commercial drop saw or a portable generator stolen. These items have identifiable features.

If these items may be yours, please contact Police through 105, referencing file number 240808/7146.

The 39-year-old man is due to appear in Whakatane District Court today, charged with four counts each of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm, alongside further charges.

© Scoop Media

