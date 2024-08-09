Former Council Building Inspector Pleads Guilty To Bribery And Corruption Charges

A former Auckland Council building inspector has pleaded guilty to bribery and corruption charges.

Appearing in the Manukau District Court, Nicholas Bright admitted to 21 charges of corruption and bribery of an official. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 20 November 2024.

In March 2024, the SFO filed charges against Mr Bright and one other person, a director of a construction company, who also faces 23 charges of corruption and bribery of an official.

The offending took place between 2018 and 2020. Mr Bright received bribes in the form of cash and renovations on his home address in connection with his work as a building inspector.

SFO Director Karen Chang says, "Tackling bribery and corruption involving public officials is a key strategic area of focus for the Serious Fraud Office, particularly where health and safety may be compromised.”

“When public officials engage in corrupt practices, it not only erodes public confidence, it also undermines New Zealand’s reputation for transparency, integrity, and low levels of fraud and corruption.”

The company director, who has been granted interim name suppression has entered not guilty pleas and a case review hearing is scheduled for 25 October 2024 in the Manukau District Court.

The SFO would like to again acknowledge Auckland Council for referring this matter following their own investigations.

More information

Case history timeline

Former council building inspector facing SFO bribery and corruption charges (Media release, 16 April 2024)

About the SFO

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery, and corruption in New Zealand. With a focus on maintaining integrity and trust in the financial system, the SFO has developed strategic areas of focus to ensure it has the greatest impact with the cases it takes on. These are reviewed and updated every 12-18 months.

