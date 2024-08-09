Wayne Brown Is Right: Auckland Transport Needs Change

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has today made headlines proposing a restructure into council-controlled organisations (CCOs), including stripping away the planning and strategy functions of Auckland Transport.

What is intended to be a significant shake-up, Mayor Brown contends Auckland Transport would be better to serve only as a delivery agent of transport services, and instead give full control to elected representatives.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“Mayor Brown’s proposal is on the mark. Auckland Transport’s independence looked good on paper, but the reality has been something else.

“Deeply embedded within the culture of AT is a we-know-best arrogance that many Aucklanders have come to loathe in recent years.

“An unfortunate misconception exists that the Mayor and his councillors have more control over AT than they actually do. Due to this arm’s-length relationship, the region’s transport provider has had virtually free rein to pursue its own agenda, which seems to be at odds with the wants and needs of most Aucklanders.

“Aucklanders just want the basics done well. No amount of spin from AT will change the feeling of your bus being delayed, your train cancelled, or a $490k raised pedestrian crossing scraping the bottom of your car on your morning commute.

“Restoring a sense of accountability to Auckland Transport is desperately needed to bring the Super City back up to speed.

“We implore Local Government Minister Simeon Brown to work with the Mayor to introduce the legislative change required that would see Auckland Transport stripped of the powers it has used to make things harder for everyday Aucklanders.”

