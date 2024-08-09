No Further Funding From Government For The Reinstatement Of Christ Church Cathedral At This Time

Chair of Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited, Mark Stewart said that today’s decision from the Government not to provide further funding towards the reinstatement of the Christ Church Cathedral is incredibly sad and disappointing.

“As a Board we need time to consider the implications of the Coalition Government’s decision.

With the Government’s decision, the pathway to completion is much longer and mothballing is now likely.

“We will meet as a Board on 19 August to look at all our options and we will make further announcements on the future of the reinstatement that week.

“This week the Christchurch City Council agreed to fulfil its commitment to release $7 million it had already collected from a targeted rate towards reinstatement. We have asked Council to pause this funding until a decision has been made on the pathway to completion.

“This is a sad day for Christchurch. With the final anchor projects now being completed alongside significant private and civic investment, Christchurch is enjoying a wonderful renaissance as a modern and vibrant city. Completing the reinstatement of the city’s iconic Cathedral in the very heart of the city in Cathedral Square would be a very fitting capstone to this,” says Mark Stewart.

