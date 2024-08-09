From Fear To Confidence: Auckland Teen Wins Award

For Umusei Tupuola, Overall Merit Award winner at Blue Light’s recent Life Skills camp, learning to ride a bike and tackling a mountain bike track for the first time was just one of many milestones he achieved at camp. He also successfully completed the Hi and Low ropes course.

"Because of my fear of heights, it made it very difficult to experience the joy of the high ropes activity," Umuesi admitted. “But I overcame my fear with the guidance of a Defence Force staff member telling me to trust the gear. When I got to the zipline, I was hesitant, but the staff counted down, and I just rode off."

Merit Award Winner Umuesi Tupuola holding awards, Tamaki College, July 22 - 26, 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Umuesi (15) who attends Tamaki College, completed the Blue Light Life Skills Camp held at Whenuapai Airforce Base from 22 – 26 July 2024, gained confidence through the experiential activities and workshops held at the camp and recommends the experience to other teens.

"The Blue Light camp is great. You'll learn new life skills that can improve yourself in your everyday life, like what SMART goals are and what you want to achieve in life," "The camp helps sharpen our minds and introduces new or old habits we should already know how to do, like making your bed, being organised, and being on time." Umuesi states.

Blue Light Life Skill’s Graduation, RNZAF Base Auckland Whenuapai, July 22 - 26, 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

While Umuesi was not expecting his efforts to be recognised at camp, his positive attitude did not go unnoticed, "I thought to myself before the beginning of the parade that I probably wouldn't receive an award and was fine with that," "Until my name was called up. I was shocked and surprised to see myself win an award. Not only did it excite me, but it also excited my family who were present. They are happy and proud of me."

Umuesi was referred to the Blue Light Life Skills Camp by Kathy Miln – Student Incentives and Trades Academy Outreach Coordinator from Tamaki College who says “I am 200 percent behind rangatahi having opportunities that Blue Light provides.”

The highly successful Life Skills programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with the NZ Defence Force for the past 12 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme. The programme provides 14-17-year-olds with critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment.

Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, Trentham, Central North Island and Burnham locations. For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz. Blue Light is grateful for the support of the sponsorship of the Lion Foundation and community supporters. See www.bluelight.co.nz or visit www.facebook.com/nzbluelight

