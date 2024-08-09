Longer Hours And More Services Meet Growing Demand

It’s official – starting Tuesday 20 August Mangawhai Library will provide the same professional, modern standard of services as the Dargaville Library.

The library will provide digital support, programmes and events, te ao Māori integration, and connect up with the community via outreach and social media. Opening hours will increase to 32 hours a week, making it much easier for residents to visit the Mangawhai library.

Mangawhai Library (Photo/Supplied)

Mangawhai Library was initially established by volunteers 130 years ago. Kaipara District Council has provided operational funding and professional support, with the volunteers managing the bulk of the services. As the Mangawhai and surrounding areas have increased in population, Mangawhai Library has seen exponential user growth, with issues of books, magazines and other items increasing from 11,00 per year to 24,000 over the past 14 years.

Recent improvements to the Mangawhai Library include reorganisation of sections, new shelving, addition of new books and digital resources such as Spheros the coding robot. A new magazine collection and a cosy reading corner have also been introduced to create a more inviting space.

Molly Molving-Lilo, Kaipara District Council Mangawhai Lead Librarian said she was thrilled to be part of the team transitioning the library to a proper branch library with expanded hours and services.

"We are positioned to become an even more vital hub for the local community. Libraries are not just books – they offer a space for people of all ages to learn, explore, and connect. I look forward to collaborating with our terrific volunteers and staff to foster a welcoming space for everyone."

Mangawhai Library hours from 20 August:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10:00 - 5:00pm

Wednesday: 10:00 - 5.00pm

Thursday: 10:00 – 6.00pm,

Friday: 10:00 – 5:00pm

Saturday 10.00am – 1.00pm

Sunday: Closed

