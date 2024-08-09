Work Restarts On Roundabout At Ballantyne Road And Riverbank Road In Wānaka

With the worst of winter’s cold temperatures starting to lift as spring nears, work on the new roundabout at the intersection of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road in Wānaka is expected to restart from Monday 12 August 2024.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery said the roundabout would create a safer environment for all road users in the area, and improve active travel connectivity along Ballantyne Road through to Wastebusters.

“The intersection of Ballantyne Road and Riverbank Road is a popular route for people moving in and around Wānaka, and we expect the improvements made here will be warmly embraced once complete,” said Mr Avery.

Over the next eleven weeks crews will work to construct new entry points for the future roundabout, and install lighting to improve visibility at the intersection, following stormwater upgrades and preparatory work that was completed earlier in the year before the project paused for winter.

Changes will be required at the intersection to complete the roundabout, which will include temporary closures to sections of Riverbank Road, and stop/go operating on remaining lanes through the intersection.

Key road closure details to be aware of include:

From Monday 12 August, the northern section of Riverbank Road will be closed between Ballantyne Road and Mt Iron Roundabout/SH6 for approximately six weeks. Resident access will be available from Mt Iron Roundabout/SH6.

Riverbank Road will be closed between Ballantyne Road and Mt Iron Roundabout/SH6 for approximately six weeks. Resident access will be available from Mt Iron Roundabout/SH6. In late September, the southern section of Riverbank Road will be closed between Ballantyne Road and Orchard Road for approximately five weeks. More details on this closure will be shared closer to the time.

Mr Avery acknowledged that closures to parts of Riverbank Road would cause some disruption for residents and businesses in the area, drivers heading around Wānaka, and those heading to and from the district’s ski fields.

“Journeys in and around Wānaka will take a little bit longer over the next eleven weeks, but the temporary disruption is well worth the significant upgrade we’re making at this intersection – one that will improve safety for all road users,” said Mr Avery.

“We’re working hard to keep residents, businesses, and the community up to date with our construction programme, and we’re asking for some extra patience as we work to finish this roundabout and a greatly improved connection in Wānaka.”

The roundabout is expected to be completed by late October this year. This is later than initially planned, with delays to the project’s start date required to align timing and road closures with the nearby upgrade of the Mt Iron intersection, which subsequently resulted in a shutdown over winter.

© Scoop Media

