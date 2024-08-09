Significant Concerns About Cuts To Children’s Frontline Services – Chief Children’s Commissioner

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad says she is struggling to understand how recent funding decisions announced by Oranga Tamariki will benefit children and young people.

In past days, social service organisations across the country have learned that contracts of 190 providers will be discontinued, and more than 142 providers will have their funding reduced.

These providers work with children, young people and families, including those experiencing significant disadvantage and risk of harm, and include vital services like parenting support for newborns, services for at-risk youth, violence prevention, teen parent units, addiction counselling services and more.

In addition, a highly-trusted whānau support programme focusing on children’s first 2000 days, Tākai, including its well-utilised online learning platform and parenting resources, will cease to exist from today.

“I have significant concerns about the current cuts and discontinuations to Oranga Tamariki partnered services, and the message this is sending.

“Together with the Independent Children’s Monitor, I have asked for the documented evidence to show how these decisions are being made. I want assurance that the rights and best interests of children and young people have been the key factor in the decision-making, and that they will not be left without the services and supports they rely on. I am yet to see that evidence,” says Dr Achmad.

“Additionally, I haven’t had adequate assurance that there are transition plans in place for all the children, rangatahi and families who will have services and supports removed. Such plans are essential for safety and wellbeing. Just because services and supports are being stopped, doesn’t mean the needs of children, rangatahi and families stop.

“Like I said last week upon the release of the Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor’s report on progress on the Safety Nets children’s system recommendations, we need to be doing all we can to strengthen the safety nets for children in our communities. I am concerned that these decisions are undoing safety nets, without a clear and transparent plan about where the funding is being moved to.

“From the information that is available about the services being cut or reduced, I can see that these focus largely on prevention or early intervention. Evidence shows this is where we can make the biggest long-term gains and reduce harm.

“Prevention and early intervention forms a foundational part of any social investment approach, and decisions that are made to remove, reduce or start new supports for children, rangatahi and families need to be based on sound evidence, and made transparently. I have asked to see the documented strategy that Oranga Tamariki is using to make these decisions.

“To weave the safety nets stronger for children, it is crucial that the children’s sector has high trust and confidence in a partnered way of working with government. I’m concerned that the current approach is undermining this, and what this means for children, young people and families now and in the future.”

Dr Achmad says that preventative measures, such as those provided by community organisations just learning of the funding cuts, form a core element of Oranga Tamariki’s work, as legislated under the Oranga Tamariki Act.

“We need to be aware that without a clear plan about what fills the gaps, the cuts being made to community-based children’s services and supports, together with changes like Police’s pull-back from family harm response, will mean that fewer children are visible by the systems and people that need to see them and be alongside them.

“We need more focus on prevention – not less. I’m calling on the Government to pause and ensure that all decisions being made here truly put children, rangatahi and families at the centre, supported by documented evidence that shows how the decisions are being made, that the process is fair, and that we don’t make short-term decisions that jeopardise child safety and wellbeing in the longer-term.

“Let’s remember that ultimately, these decisions are about the support and safety nets we weave around children, rangatahi and families, so they are well and safe from harm. We must have evidenced assurance that decisions are being made that reflect this, and I hope to see it.”

© Scoop Media

