Te Matapihi Responds To MSD's Newly Announced Rules Aimed At Reducing Emergency Housing Numbers

Te Matapihi Acting CEO Ali Hamlin-Paenga voices serious concern over the Ministry of Social Development's newly announced rules aimed at reducing emergency housing numbers. The new regulations, which introduce tougher eligibility criteria and impose a 13-week stand-down period for breaches of housing grants, threaten to deepen the housing crisis for vulnerable populations.

Hamlin-Paenga calls for transparency from the MSD, urging them to explain the rationale behind the changes and their anticipated impact on those in desperate need of emergency housing. She emphasises the importance of clear explanations on how the new rules will be implemented, their consistency with the government's broader housing strategy, and the steps that will be taken to prevent individuals and whānau from being left without adequate housing options.

Te Matapihi remains committed to working with crown agencies to achieve the best outcomes for communities, particularly advocating for the housing rights of Māori. Te Matapihi urges the MSD to engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to address these concerns promptly and collaboratively.

In stressing the need for compassion and support for those facing housing insecurity, Te Matapihi urges the Ministry of Social Development to prioritise the well-being and dignity of all individuals in need of housing assistance. Hamlin-Paenga points out that addressing the emergency housing crisis requires a multifaceted strategy and emphasises that alongside the need for transparency, dialogue, and compassion in the implementation of new rules, there is a critical need for new housing stock and increased support for community housing providers.

Hamlin-Paenga stresses that simply imposing stricter rules without simultaneously investing in new housing options and supporting community housing providers will not effectively address the root causes of housing insecurity. It is essential to recognise that these aspects are interconnected, and solutions must encompass both aspects to truly make a meaningful impact on the well-being and dignity of those in need of housing assistance.

Te Matapihi has released this media release in response to RNZ Media Release - Ministry of Social Development to introduce new rules for cutting emergency housing numbers.

