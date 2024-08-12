Motorists Advised To Expect Delays, East Tāmaki
Monday, 12 August 2024, 7:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a
two vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway in East Tāmaki
this morning.
The crash was reported just after 7am
and there are no reports of injury at this stage.
One
northbound lane, just before the Highbrook off-ramp, is
closed and motorists are being advised to expect delays or
seek an alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more