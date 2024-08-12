Motorists Advised To Expect Delays, East Tāmaki

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a two vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway in East Tāmaki this morning.

The crash was reported just after 7am and there are no reports of injury at this stage.

One northbound lane, just before the Highbrook off-ramp, is closed and motorists are being advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

