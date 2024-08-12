Police Search For Missing Boy, Tiniroto, Gisborne

5-year-old Kaizer (Photo/Supplied)

Police are continuing the search this morning for 5-year-old Kaizer, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon from his Tiniroto, Gisborne, home.

Yesterday approximately 200 people were out searching for him late into the night.

The search has recommenced early this morning and will include members of Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue volunteers, and members of the public.

Photo/Supplied

Anyone who sees Kaizer is asked to please call 111 immediately, referencing event number P059617641.

We would also ask that Tiniroto residents please check their properties and any outbuildings this morning.

Police thank those who have assisted us so far.

