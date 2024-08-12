Projecting Auckland’s Unique Cultural Identity Will Help Improve Fall In International Perceptions

Auckland must project a distinctive and appealing identity across a wide range of markets and contexts to attract the right kind of trade, investment and talent opportunities, according to the second annual The State of the City: Benchmarking Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s international performance report.

In a deep dive into Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s identity and perception on the world stage, the report says global perception measures suggest opportunities for Auckland to build stronger emotional resonance as an urban and cultural environment.

The report identifies Auckland’s Māori heritage and being the world’s largest Polynesian city and super-ethnic diversity as being the most distinctive part of its identity that should be promoted. To strengthen its identity there should be a clearer distillation of the ways Māori and Pacific cultures shape Auckland as an experience and opportunity, alongside celebration of other aspects of Auckland’s super-diversity and dynamism.

Deloitte Partner Anthony Ruakere says the city’s indigenous heritage is a critical part of the fabric of Auckland’s identity, values and narrative. It underpins the city’s accumulated levels of diversity which includes the four in 10 Aucklanders who were born overseas. The super-diversity of a city made up of the most rooted, the most recent, and everything in between contributes to a dynamic cultural scene and plays a crucial role in shaping Auckland’s global identity and appeal.

“Auckland is one of the most diverse cities in the world and its neighbourhoods are a mosaic of people from hundreds of ethnicities. It continues to attract people of richly varied origins and backgrounds and is now a majority ‘non-European’ city with 49.8 per cent identifying as ‘European’ and approximately 50 per cent of those entering the workforce from school being Māori, Pacific or Asian.”

Ruakere says to strengthen its identity, there must be a clearer distillation of the ways Māori and Pacific cultures shape Auckland as an experience and opportunity, alongside celebration of other aspects of our super-diversity and dynamism.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director of Economic Development Pam Ford agrees with the report’s findings that Auckland’s diversity is a foundation of opportunity but says there are some challenges when it comes to perceptions of the city.

“The report finds Auckland is less positively perceived globally than it was 10 years ago and has a less distinctive external identity than most of its peer cities. Auckland is in an intensified competition to retain its own talent and entrepreneurs and attract newcomers. It also finds a global audience that recalls Auckland is interesting but may not reliably remember all the things Auckland has been trying to distinguish itself around.

Ford says there is a pressing need for Auckland to address this fall in positive perception by continuing to build on its successes.

“It’s important for the region to continue to build on its successes, such as winning 2020 Place Brand of the Year at the City Nation Place awards, and prioritise areas that will improve economic prosperity including Auckland’s business and innovation brand to attract investment into key industries and hub locations.

“Auckland can improve its position for knowledge by improving diversity and inclusion within higher education. Across the tech sector, Māori and Pacific are underrepresented. This demonstrates the importance of inclusive centres of gravity that harness heritage, diversity and a mix of spaces – which is why we’re working to develop and grow the city’s GridAKL innovation network with hubs across the region.”

About Committee for Auckland

Committee for Auckland is a collaborative and outcome focussed membership organisation that encourages Auckland’s business and civic leaders to fulfil the city’s potential by building connections, behaviours and initiatives.

About Deloitte

Deloitte New Zealand brings together more than 1800 specialist professionals providing audit, tax, technology and systems, strategy and performance improvement, risk management, corporate finance, business recovery, forensic and accounting services. Based around the country, we serve clients ranging from New Zealand’s largest companies and public sector organisations to smaller businesses with ambition to grow.

About Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency committed to making the region a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business. To find out more visit aucklandunlimited.com

