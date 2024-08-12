Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update - Search For Missing Boy, Tiniroto

Monday, 12 August 2024, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

(Supplied/NZ Police)

Please attribute to Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki:

The search for 5-year-old Kaizer in Tiniroto today is ongoing, with multiple search teams on the ground and a helicopter deployed.

Search and rescue dogs are also being deployed, along with other specialist search groups.

The search is focused on the area around Tiniroto Road in the vicinity of Bushy Knoll Road.

Police would like to recognise the overwhelming outpouring of support from the community, with many people turning up wanting to help.

We appreciate there are many people keen to help get Kaizer home to his family.

At this stage, we are asking that only those with search and rescue skills/experience come forward.

If you have those skills and are available to help, please phone Gisborne Station on 06 869 0200 or come into the front counter.

We appreciate your understanding while we work to coordinate this urgent operation.

